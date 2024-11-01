Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Queen of pop Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs standout Travis Kelce have been together for over a year now, but everything is always roses and sunshine for the pair.

Taylor Swift has an important image to protect, as it’s up to her to always set a good example with so many of her fans being young women and girls. Travis on the other hand, is still a football player at heart, and getting rowdy comes with that territory.

Unfortunately, now there are reports that Taylor feels maybe he’s taking things too far and she wants him to stop “drinking to excess,” per Marca.

One such case occurred last February while Kelce was celebrating his third Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. Kelce got so intoxicated that he struggled to talk to the crowd during the team’s parade around the city.

While Taylor didn’t attend the parade, such displays may be leading to some strain between the pair.

“Taylor loves Travis’ energy and spontaneity, but she doesn’t want him wasted at the bar with pals,” divulged one insider, According to Marca.

As much as Taylor seems to care for Travis, if he continues this sort of classless behavior it could spell the end of Tayvis. Travis seems to care just as much about her so hopefully he’s able to find a better outlet than the constant partying.

The Chiefs are currently undefeated, so it’s not out of the question that there will be another parade coming. If Travis can’t get his act together in time it may be the last Super Bowl they celebrate together.

