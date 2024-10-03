By iHeartRadioCA, CC BY 3.0

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year now, and the pair are ready to make major sacrifices for each other.

According to Marca, Swift has been shocked by the backlash Kelce has faced in the early part of the NFL season on account of his fitness level. In response, Swift is fully committed to helping her boyfriend get back to his usual self to get back to performing at the highest level on the football field.

Per Marca, a source has shared the details on how Swift and Kelce are responding to the criticisms.

“Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.

“Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do.

“She is now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words.

“She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together. That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking.”

With Swift there to motivate him, Kelce will get back to performing his best in no time.

[Marca]