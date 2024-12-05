Rihanna sings “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Xxx Oscars2023 19295735 Dcb Jpg E Ent Usa Ca

Rihanna is no stranger to the sports world. The global music sensation performed the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, a feat made even more incredible by the fact that she was pregnant at the time.

Being involved in sports the way she is, it’s no surprise that Rihanna has a take on what the biggest rivalry going on in sports right now. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the faces of the WNBA and are getting ready to go head-to-head again in the upcoming season.

In the meantime, Rihanna has made it clear which player she’s standing with. In a video that’s making the rounds online, Rihanna is seen with Angel Reese while pointing at Reese and saying: “She’s the one.”

“She is the one.” Angel Reese linked up with Rihanna 🙌 (via @Reese10Angel) pic.twitter.com/sZR6Aj3fpu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that Rihanna was siding with Reese on social media.

“I haven’t seen one video of her in the gym all offseason,” one fan who doesn’t think Reese has spent enough time practicing said on Twitter.

“Hate her all y’all want but when we say this young Queen got movement… she MOVES the needle!” another fan said on Reese.

“the biggest co-sign ever,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Clark or Reese has the upper hand this season.