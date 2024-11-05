Dec 22, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Kendall Jenner (center) watches the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns improved to 6-1 on Monday after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in a nailbiter, and it appears the hardwood isn’t the only place where the Suns are accumulating wins.

Suns superstar Devin Booker was once romantically linked to celebrity mogul Kendall Jenner, before breaking up in 2022, but it looks like things may be back on.

Per W Magazine, photos are making their way around the web of the pair locked in conversation while sitting across from one another. Kendall was spotted in a simple black top with blonde died, reading glasses, and a thick headband.

Booker played things similarly lowkey, opting for a causal black beanie. There’s a chance the pair were just having a friendly catch-up, but this sighting comes after reports that there is romance budding between the pair again.

In February sources reported to TMZ that the pair had “been spending time together” although they weren’t “rushing into anything,” according to W Magazine.

That came after Jenner appeared in Dallas, Texas for one of the Sun’s games against the Dallas Mavericks, which was just a couple of months after Jenner ended things with pop star Bad Bunny.

Jenner and Bad Bunny ended things in December 2023 and appear to have had an on-again-off-again relationship since.

It’ll be interesting to see which of the pair Jenner chooses in the end, although W Magazine’s sources confirmed that Jenner and Booker “have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

