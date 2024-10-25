Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in major trouble with the law.

Combs was arrested in New York and charged with multiple crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Now a photo has emerged that links Celtics superstar and reigning finals MVP Jaylen Brown to Combs and his parties, where many of the alleged crimes are thought to have transpired.

Since Diddy was arrested, fans and social media detectives have been doing their best to track down other celebrities who may have been associated with Diddy and his heinous allegations. Now a connection has been made to the Celtics brewing dynasty.

A photo was shared to Twitter on Thursday that shows Brown parrying in a dimly lit area with Diddy, with what some might describe as a sinister look in his eyes.

Fans reacted to the shocking photo after it was shared.

“Now if i pull pics of Tatum at Rubin’s then what,” one fan wanted to know.

“Please delete this,” a Celtics fan who fears the implications replied.

“This is why Nike not (working with) him,” one fan speculated.

“DELETE THIS NOW,” one Celtics fan ordered.

It’s a brutal look for the Celtics and their superstar, but it’s worth noting that there has been nothing officially linking Brown to any of the allegations. There’s even a chance he was a victim himself. Hopefully, everyone involved in the situation gets whatever healing they might need.