Dec 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks on after defeating the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always unfortunate to see athletes mess things up for themselves. Sadly, it’s becoming more and more common.

This time a former Pro Bowler appears to be throwing his wife away. There’s no excuse to drive drunk in this day and age, especially with Uber and Lyft widely available. However, not everyone seems to have gotten the memo.

According to TMZ, Jay Cutler, a former Pro Bowl quarterback and the ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was arrested in Franklin, Tennesee was arrested for driving under the influence, and it doesn’t stop there.

“The former NFL star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was arrested for DUI and 3 other offenses Thursday evening in the city of Franklin, TN,” TMZ shared.

“The other crimes were failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.”

“Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail, where he posed for a scruffy mug shot — and, as you can see, the dude doesn’t look too happy. Jay posted a $5,000 bond and was released later that night, according to a rep for the Franklin Police Department.”

There’s a chance Cutler is still reeling from his divorce, but frankly, that’s no excuse to put innocent lives in jeopardy. It’ll be interesting to see what Cavallari has to say about the developing situation, as the pair have three children together.

Hopefully, Cutler gets it together and gets the help he needs.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[TMZ]