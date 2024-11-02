Jason Kelce Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now. The two’s relationship is so strong in fact, that their family members are willing to do whatever they need to in order to defend it.

Jason  Kelce, Travis’ brother, attended the marquee college football matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It should’ve been a pleasant Saturday for Kelce to enjoy a day back on a college campus, but things went south fast.

For some reason, a college student approached Kelce and was extremely disrespectful, which Kelce was not going to put up with.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” the student said to Kelce, completely uncalled for.

Jason was having none of the homophobia or disrespect for his brother and Swift. A video caught Kelce snatching the student’s phone and proceeding to Tomahawk slam it into the street.

If anything, it’s impressive that destroying the student’s phone was all he did. Nobody would’ve been mad if he responded in an even worse way.

At least we know Kelce is an ally, both for swifties and other marginalized communities.

