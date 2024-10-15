Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has been making waves.

The icon was recently seen at Game One of the MLB ALCS for the game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Now it looks like Swift will have a presence on the Victoria’s Secret runway, even if she might not be there herself.

A prominent Twitter account dedicated to keeping fans up to date on Swift’s movements, Taylor Swift Updates, shared a video of world-class model GiGi Hadid speaking candidly about the impact Swift will have on her while she models.

“There’s something on the runway tonight that is new for at least me on this runway I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway,” Hadid is shown saying.

“But there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. In one of her rehearsals, she was like ‘I’m gonna show you how we do this.’ Did that, and now I’m using it tonight.”

🚨Gigi Hadid reveals she'll be paying homage to Taylor Swift on the catwalk during the VSFS tonight! pic.twitter.com/WJMWo7la83 — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 15, 2024

It’s amazing of Hadid to be open about the impact Swift has had on her career, and the message of mutual support is sure to be appreciated by Swift.

Friendships like Hadid’s will be important for Swift as she gears up for the last leg of her Era’s Tour.