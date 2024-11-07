Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has been happily dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for over a year now.

Kelce recently attended one of Swift’s concerts in Indianapolis. He later revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he went to the show because he “wanted to see Tay one more time” before her Era’s Tour concluded, as Entertainment Tonight reported on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Unfortunately, a group of fans have taken exception to Swift’s previous endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the United States presidential election. After Donald Trump defeated Harris on Tuesday, these fans took to Entertainment Tonight’s post to let Swift know they wanted her gone from the country.

“Time for them to leave the USA like the rest of those with Trump being our president!” one person said in the comments section.

“Soooo did they pack?? When are they leaving the country??? Rather sooner than later since TRUMP WON BABYYYYY,” one person added.

“I thought she said she was gonna leave the United States if Trump became president, so how soon before she leaves?” one fan said, despite there being no evidence of her saying any such thing.

“Bye bye Taylor. Trump 2025,” one person added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s certainly a strange response from these people, especially at a time when being a united country is more important than ever.