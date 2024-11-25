Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park.

Rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar is having an enormous year.

After his smash hit “Not Like Us,” a diss record of fellow rapper Drake, was the defacto song of the summer, Lamar was selected to headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Lamar followed up his groundbreaking summer with a surprise album release on Friday.

While the album, “GNX”, has been a success, it looks like Drake hasn’t forgotten about “Not Like Us.”

“Drake has initiated legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify over allegations that the two companies conspired to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us,'” reported Phillip Lewis on Monday.

“Drake has initiated legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify over allegations that the two companies conspired to artificially inflate the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us.’”https://t.co/DW4Ti6C7kh pic.twitter.com/VEM8dzlrNT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news that this year’s Super Bowl artist was at the center of a lawsuit on social media.

“omg he told the principal hahaha certified loser,” one fan said on Twitter.

“No drake the people actually liked this song. It won the popular vote and the electoral college,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Lmaooooooo this is one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen bro just hold the L,” one fan added.

“Inflate the popularity? Not Like Us was in a NBA commercial just hours after the song was released,” one fan added.

“Almost every brand on Twitter was quoting the song. Spotify didn’t need to do anything,” another person said.

“This is the rich version of a crash out. He’s spiraling even further,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lamar issues a statement in response to the lawsuit.