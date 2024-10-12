Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) throws her hands up to the referee on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had two of the most exciting rookie seasons in WNBA history in 2024.

The pair’s rivalry has propelled the league to new heights, as viewership and ratings reached never-before-seen highs. Now that their rivalry on the court is over for the year, things seem to have extended off the court.

Reese recently hosted Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, on an episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Kelce is now dating pop icon Taylor Swift, and some of Reese’s comments to his ex-girlfriend rubbed fans the wrong way.

“I loved you guys together,” Reese told Nicole of when she was still dating Kelce, seemingly taking a dig at his new relationship with Swift.

Kayla Nicole tells Angel Reese that her and Travis Kelce mutually respect each other but there isn’t room for acknowledgement due to Taylor Swift. Via @angelreeseshow pic.twitter.com/Z2NuUkfVVO — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) October 11, 2024

Reese’s comment rubbed many people the wrong way.

“What a weird & disrespectful thing to say considering they’ve been over for almost 3 years now & the guy is currently in a very public relationship. Angel Reese clearly wants the swifties smoke. She’s a [expletive] weirdo for this,” one fan said on Twitter.

Now, it’s clear where Caitlin Clark stands on things too.

A video has surfaced on Twitter of Clark singing Swift’s music and yelling into the camera, “TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Angel Reese interviewing Travis Kelce ex (Kayla Nicole) being the way Swifties find out Caitlin Clark is the biggest Taylor Swift swiftie in the WNBA is actually wildpic.twitter.com/tdPdVkyKbl — Nezria (@KiwiDusk) October 11, 2024

It’s not hard to tell whose side Clark is taking on this situation, and now that Reese has started this, Clark will likely look to finish it on the hardwood.