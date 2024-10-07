Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are the talk of the town. They aren’t the Chiefs’ only power couple either. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are also all over the headlines. Now it looks like everyone will be getting the chance to know both celebrity couples even better.

Twitter media outlet Pop Crave reported some major news surrounding the pairs: “Bravo is developing a reality show about Kansas City Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends,” Pop Crave tweeted.

Bravo is developing a reality show about Kansas City Chiefs' wives and girlfriends. The cast list has yet to be officially determined. pic.twitter.com/57WzXoeM9g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2024

Fans on Twitter couldn’t help but react to the massive announcement.

“Bravo’s latest venture into reality TV: ‘Chiefs’ Sweethearts.’ Because who needs actual football when you can watch the real action happening in the stands? Next up, they’ll be deciding if the overtime should be used to settle who gets the last piece of stadium sushi,” one scornful fan tweeted.