By Qwame Skinner on

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are the talk of the town. They aren’t the Chiefs’ only power couple either. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are also all over the headlines. Now it looks like everyone will be getting the chance to know both celebrity couples even better.

Twitter media outlet Pop Crave reported some major news surrounding the pairs: “Bravo is developing a reality show about Kansas City Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends,” Pop Crave tweeted.

Fans on Twitter couldn’t help but react to the massive announcement.

“Bravo’s latest venture into reality TV: ‘Chiefs’ Sweethearts.’ Because who needs actual football when you can watch the real action happening in the stands? Next up, they’ll be deciding if the overtime should be used to settle who gets the last piece of stadium sushi,” one scornful fan tweeted.

“Exactly what we need right now! So thankful I can know what wine Mahomes wife enjoys,” another person added.
“This already sounds like the most boring TV ever why would I care what women who post on Instagram as a job do in their free time, at least the Real Housewives get in fistfights,” another person said.
“let’s play a game of taking a shot every time someone name drops Taylor swift in the first episode alone,” someone tweeted.
It’s surprising so many people seem jaded about the idea given how big Swift and Brittany Mahomes are. While the cast list has yet to be officially confirmed, it’s hard to imagine Bravo would go through with the show unless they were certain they could get Swift and Kelce. It’ll be interesting to see what the couples get up to when they’re not in the stadium.

