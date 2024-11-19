Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Kardashian has found herself involved in the sports world on more than one occasion, usually due to being in relationships with world-class athletes.

Kardashian has been linked to Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, Cristiano Ronaldo, and even Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr recently. However, this time it’s another woman who is bringing Kardashian into the sports world.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is widely recognized as one of the faces of the WNBA after her standout rookie season. Much like Kardashian, Reese has also become a celebrity icon.

Reese works hard to make sure she’s always in the spotlight, posting nearly every day on Twitter.

In one of her recent posts, Reese even tagged Kardashian, but in a brutal move, it appears she no longer wishes to be associated with Kim, deleting the tweet.

Kardashian’s brand, Skims, recently dropped new merch, and Reese was excited to snag some items.

“yall know i loveeee me some leopard print so be prepared to be sick of me cause i literally got 23… thank yaaaa Kim Kardashian,” Reese tweeted after the drop, according to The Spun.

It’s shocking to see that Reese was so quick to distance herself from Kardashian. It’s also horrible news for Kardashian and her brands if the younger generation is being advised not to associate with her.

