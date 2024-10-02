Syndication: Florida Today

Blaire Fleming is a transgender woman who competes for the San Jose State Spartans women’s volleyball team. She is eligible to compete and is in compliance with all rules and regulations, but not everyone is happy about it.

Macy Petty – an NCAA volleyball player who is also a legislative assistant for the Concerned Women of America – recently expressed her outrage with the fact that Fleming is allowed to compete. She and the organization have been pushing opponents of transgender athletes to refuse to play those games.

“We’re asking these schools to be proactive on this issue and simply say if there is a boy on the other team, we’re not going to play. We’re not going to jeopardize our female athletes, we’re not going to jeopardize their safety and dignity. We’re simply not playing, we’re not going to do this game and have to make our female athletes suffer that burden,” Petty said according to Fox News.

CWA sent letters to schools competing against San Jose State informing them that Blaire Fleming – a transgender woman – was on the opposing roster.

Three schools – Boise State, Wyoming, and Southern Utah – have already decided to forfeit their games rather than face Fleming.

Colorado State is set to take on San Jose State this weekend. The school has indicated that it will play its game against San Jose State as planned.

Petty wants them to reconsider, calling it a “serious problem.”

“While we do appreciate that they responded to our inquiry, we do recognize that there have been two major developments since their response on Friday. First, Concerned Women for America did file this federal civil rights complaint against San Jose State. And also Boise State pulled out of their game – a conference game – against San Jose State,” Petty said.

“We’re hoping that Colorado State will reevaluate our questions knowing that this is a serious problem.”

We’ll have to see how this situation continues to play out.

[Fox News]