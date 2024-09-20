Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Tony Dungy is one of the greatest head coaches in NFL history.

The Hall of Famer won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts, making him the first African American coach to win a Super Bowl. Dungy is not in the spotlight as much anymore, but he’s never shied away from discussing his faith.

On Thursday Dungy took exception with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also a candidate in the upcoming November election. Harris tweeted that her November opponent, Donald Trump, shouldn’t tell a woman what to do with their body, and Dungy didn’t take long to fire back.

He responded with a lengthy quote of his own on Twitter.

“Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what ‘faith’ are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)? Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general ‘faith’ that says we’re good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions? What ‘faith’ are you talking about?”

It’s clear that Dungy knows a lot more than just Xs and Os on a clipboard.

Dungy clearly knows what is at stake in November, and wants the candidates to make sure they know what they’re talking about when it comes to discussing people’s faith.

It’ll be interesting to see what the vice president has to say in response.