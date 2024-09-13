Former President Donald Trump during the debate on June 27, 2024, at CNN’s studios in Atlanta.

The upcoming Presidential election between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris has been hard to avoid for NFL fans in the early part of the season. Trump thanked the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for being an ardent supporter of his, and Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs’ tight end Travic Kelce, shared a lengthy post on Instagram detailing her intention to vote for the Vice President.

Now prominent ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is weighing in on the election. In an appearance on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo, Smith did not hold back his thoughts as discussed Harris winning the first debate against Trump, and why Trump should agree to another one.

“He definitely should because he got his butt whooped in the first debate,” Smith said according to Awful Announcing. “But it wasn’t about substance; it was about style. And she won big time on the style points because she beat him at his own game.

“She didn’t even force him to play her; she beat him at his own game. She turned the tables, and he seemed ill-equipped to deal with it.”

This is critical advice for Trump, as Smith has made a career out of winning debates on ESPN’s headlining show, First Take.

