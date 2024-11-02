Teen swimmer disqualified after referee claims swimsuit exposes too much

The 2024 Presidential election is weighing on a lot of people, even former athletes.

That includes swimming star Riley Gaines, who also happens to be a conservative voice in politics. Gaines recently took a photo with Republican candidate Donald Trump and captioned it: Hey (Mark Cuban), if you never see Trump around strong, intelligent women, then explain this.”

The caption is in response to a jab from the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, who claimed that he never saw Trump around strong, intelligent women.

Unfortunately, Gaines set herself up to get owned on the internet.

Prominent leftist online celebrity responded: “You’re proving his point [expletive.]”

Fans reacted to the brutal own of Gaines online.

“Republicans love to self own,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“They really play themselves 98% of the time when doing propaganda,” one fan added.

“I’d be hard pressed to think of a time in human history when anyone turned finishing 5th place in something into such an absurd grift,” one fan added, saying that Gaines was never really that great of a swimmer to begin with.

“Honestly if I was a failed collegiate swimmer, I’d grift for the highest bidder too,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Gaines learns from this, but it’s like the age-old adage: the hard-headed never learn.

[Hasan Piker]