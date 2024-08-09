Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NBA owner Mark Cuban has never shied away from opining on everyday issues.

Considering he routinely comments on America’s political landscape, it’s unsurprising that he has an opinion on Vice President Kamala Harris’s selection of Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate.

Walz said moving Harris to the top of the ticket and her selection of Walz shows that Americans want to vote for what they perceive as normal people.

“You missed the lesson of the switch to Harris,” Cuban advised on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X.

“She went from worst to first as people got to know her. It’s not a reach to think the same thing will happen with Walz. People are tired of the ideologues and hate from both parties.

“They want to vote for normal people they can relate to. Walz can sit at the kitchen table and make you feel like you have known him forever. That’s an incredible skill these days.”

There are fewer than 100 days remaining until the General Election. As of now, it’s too early to say whether Cuban’s words will look wise or foolish come that fateful day when Americans head to the polls to select the 47th President of the United States.

