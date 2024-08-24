Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has made it pretty clear that he will not be supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming election, and it sounds like he was pretty excited by what he heard from Vice President Kamala Harris as she accepted the Democratic nomination this week.

Following the speech from Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention, Mark Cuban took to social media to praise the Democratic candidate for her policies, claiming that the Democratic Party is “falling in line with her” and that she is “redefining the party”

“Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies. Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her. She literally is redefining the party,” Cuban said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Cuban criticized Donald Trump earlier this year for his performance in the debate against Joe Biden, saying Trump was “unethical and incapable of telling the truth” and that he “lied with every response.”

“That aside, there is no way you could listen to Donald last night and come away feeling confident that Trump has the ability to go deeper than his practiced soundbites. He repeated himself often and never directly answered the moderator’s questions,” Cuban said. “There was nothing that would give anyone confidence he could hold his own in any complicated situation. Or that he could intellectually go toe to toe with any world leader or adversary.

“In fact, his non answers about J6 and election acceptance should scare every American about his interest in upholding his oath to the constitution.”

Clearly, he will be supporting Harris in the election.

