Following another assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz took to social media to comment on the incident.

“Pray for President Trump,” Holtz posted on X on Sunday.

Holtz’s post came shortly after reports of the failed assassination attempt at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports, the suspect was spotted holding a rifle outside the golf course by Secret Service members, who fired shots at him before he fled.

Ryan W. Routh, 58, was later apprehended and has since been charged with two federal gun charges: possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Despite holding the rifle, Routh reportedly did not have Trump in his sightline, nor did he fire his weapon during the confrontation with Secret Service members on Sunday afternoon.

Holtz’s comment on Trump is hardly surprising, as the former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach has long been a public supporter of the former star of The Apprentice. On Monday, Holtz made another post on social media praising Trump, calling him “an honest individual.”

“I happen to be good friends with President Trump, and I say this sincerely: I know him well. I play golf with him,” Holtz wrote. “He’s an honest individual. He’s personable. You keep falling in love with the guy when you’re one on one!”

