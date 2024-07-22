Arizona Republic

On Sunday, United States President Joe Biden officially announced that he will no longer be pursuing re-election and will be pulling out of the presidential race against Donald Trump.

After a lot of speculation over the past several days, Joe Biden made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon, putting all rumors to rest.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The groundbreaking announcement elicited reactions from all corners of the United States, and that included the sports world.

Father time is undefeated — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 21, 2024

So that's a "no" on the second debate? 🇺🇸 — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) July 21, 2024

Thank you, Mr. President. Doing the right thing is often not the easy thing. https://t.co/i2yvRMNJzw — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 21, 2024

Does this mean Joe Biden is in the transfer portal? — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 21, 2024

I think they both should step down loll — Rashad Weaver (@RashadWeaver) July 21, 2024

How are you not able to run for president but you’re still able to run the country? — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) July 21, 2024

wait what’s going on rn…. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 21, 2024

Biden has since decided to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as she looks to become the first female president in United States history.

[Joe Biden]