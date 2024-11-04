Syndication: Online Athens News, Joshua L Jones

Ever since losing his Senate race in 2022, legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker has been largely out of the political eye.

But just days before the 2024 presidential election, he broke his silence in a big way.

Over the weekend, Herschel Walker made his first public comments of the 2024 presidential election cycle at a rally in Macon, Georgia where he implored people to support Donald Trump.

“Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

Walker spoke about his longtime relationship with Donald Trump, who is the former owner of the New Jersey Generals, the USFL team where Walker began his professional football career in the 1980s.

“I can tell you 40 years ago — President Trump hasn’t changed. He still loves his family, loves his country, and we’re still friends,” Walker said according to The Daily Beast.

“Our founding fathers risked everything when they stood up to the king, and men and women in our military sacrificed their life to help protect what our founding fathers gave us,” Walker told the cheering crowd of supporters. “And you know Donald Trump is cut from the same cloth. He has sacrificed a lot for this country, and in so many ways. And it really disgusts me when I hear them insult him with all these names.”

“Donald Trump is not just my friend, he’s your friend, and it is time for us to step up to the plate. It is not time for us to sit on the sideline anymore,” Walker said.

This comes months after reports that Walker had no intention of sharing his millions of dollars in leftover campaign funds with Georgia Republicans or Donald Trump.

But it seems like he is still supporting Trump in the 2024 election.

