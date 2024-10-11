Syndication: USA TODAY

This week, former United States President Barack Obama made a speech calling on Black men to support Kamala Harris in the presidential election. And legendary Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is not happy about that.

During his speech, Obama said that Black men are “coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses” not to vote for Kamala Harris, adding that he’s “got a problem with that.”

“Because part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said according to USA Today.

“I’m sorry, gentlemen, I’ve noticed this, especially with some men who seem to think Trump’s behavior – the bullying and putting people down – is the sign of strength,” Obama said.

“I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is. It never has been,” he continued.

Herschel Walker – who ran for a vacant Georgia Senate seat as a Republican in 2022 – called out Obama for this opinion.

“Barack Obama, you forgot how hard we fought for our right to vote! Telling us how to vote based on color is a step backward. The bad policies of Biden/Harris have hurt us all. We need unity brother, not division!” Walker said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Walker is undoubtedly supporting Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

