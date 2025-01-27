Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election, but he is not happy with the way things turned out.

During an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, Stephen A. Smith admitted that he regretted his support for Kamala Harris, saying that he now feels like a fool for going along with the Democrats’ plan.

“Kamala Harris, who didn’t resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn’t even get to Iowa, suddenly is the Democratic nominee, then you roll up to the convention in Chicago and everybody is like ‘She’s a rockstar!’ So it’s like ‘How’d that happen?'” Smith said according to Fox News.

At the end of the day, Smith admitted that he felt duped by the Democrats.

“Yes I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like [darn] fools, because we supported it, we fell for the okiedoke as they say. If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee.”

Smith does not support Donald Trump, seeing many flaws in the newly-elected president. But he also thinks that he was a candidate more in touch with the average American than Kamala Harris was.

“Here’s the deal: the man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we see on the left,’” Smith said.

Clearly, Smith wishes things would have gone a little differently.