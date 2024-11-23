John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With Donald Trump officially winning the presidential election earlier this month, transgender athletes across the country could be facing a ban as Trump made it very clear during his campaign that he would end protections for trans athletes on “day one” if he was elected president.

During an appearance on right-wing radio show Kahal & Company earlier this year, Donald Trump declared that he would end the protections to transgender student-athletes “on day one” if he is elected president.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy. We’re going to end it on day one. Don’t forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. We’re going to change it on day one. On day one, it’s going to be changed – we’re going to change it. Yes, boys can go into girls’ locker rooms. The whole thing is crazy. Look, it’s like men playing in women’s sports,” Trump said.

“No, we’ll get that changed. Tell your people not to worry about it. It’ll be signed on day one – it’ll be terminated.”

Now that Trump has formally been elected president, it could be time for him to fulfill that promise.

As Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports points out, there are a few ways in which Trump might go about doing this.

“During a Fox News town hall in October, Trump pledged to ban transgender athletes from playing women’s sports through executive action,” Christovich wrote this month.

“In April, the Biden Administration published an interpretation of Title IX saying it applied to all gender identities, which would include transgender people. Trump says his administration would immediately reverse it, saying sex discrimination applies only to a person’s sex assigned at birth. (Biden’s interpretation has been challenged in multiple states.)”

Needless to say, Trump’s plan led to a lot of reactions.

We’ll have to see whether or not Trump does indeed make this a priority.

