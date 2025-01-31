John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday night, a passenger airliner with 60 travelers and a crew of four was making its descent into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when it collided mid-air with a military Blackhawk helicopter. The crash claimed the lives of all on board both aircraft, including 14 U.S. figure skaters.

Despite the tragedy, it sounds like Donald Trump has no plans to visit the site of the crash.

“Not the site. You tell me, what’s the site? The water? Want me to go swimming?” Trump asked.

The reporter clarified that she meant to go out to the area and visit with first responders.

Trump, however, will not be doing that. He does, however, plan to meet with the families of the victims – though he previously indicated that he would be meeting with the victims themselves before presumably realizing there were no survivors.

“I don’t have a plan to do that,” Trump said. “But I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt – well, their family member, obviously. But I will be meeting with some of the families.”

14 U.S. figure skaters were killed in the plane crash, including six members of The Skating Club of Boston, CEO Doug Zeghibe announced at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The victims from The Skating Club of Boston have been identified as two teens, Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, their mothers, Molly Lane and Jin Han, as well as 1994 World Champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were the team’s coaches.