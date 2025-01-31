Brendan McDermid/ Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

After a commercial airliner crashed into a military Blackhawk helicopter on Wednesday night, killing everyone aboard both crafts including 14 U.S. figure skaters and the 1994 World Champions. Following the crash, United States President Donald Trump continues to blame Joe Biden and diversity hiring practices.

During a press conference on Thursday, Donald Trump – without any evidence – blamed DEI and diversity hiring practices for the tragic crash. When pressed, Trump said that the crash “just could have been” a result of DEI and cited “common sense” as a reason to believe diversity hiring practices played a role in the crash.

Later, Trump appeared to double down on this stance with a presidential memorandum that promised that the Trump administration was “undoing all of that damage” they claim was caused by the Joe Biden administration’s “DEI and woke policies” that he believes led to the crash.

“ Second for your signature. We have a presidential memorandum titled ‘Immediate Assessment of Aviation Safety,'” an aide told Trump as he handed the president the memorandum to sign.

“In light of the damage done to aviation safety by the Biden administration’s DEI and woke policies, what this presidential memorandum orders is for your secretary of transportation and FAA Administrator – in this case, acting FAA Administrator – to basically ensure that we are actively undoing all of that damage, that we are assessing how much damage was done, and that we’re ensuring that people hired within the FAA, in keeping with your memorandum of January 21st, are only the most outstanding, capable people for the jobs that they are being hired into,” the aide continued.

“In other words, competence,” Trump responded.

“Yes, sir. Elevating competence over everything else,” the aide said in response.

It’s worth noting that there is no evidence that diversity hiring practices played any role in the deadly crash.