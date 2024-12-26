Donald Trump mocking women.

As Donald Trump continues to suggest that Canada should become the 51st state in the United States, it’s pretty clear that he has no idea how the Canadian government works.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump suggested that Canada should join the United States as the 51st state, going as far as to suggest that “many Canadians” support the idea.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

On Christmas Day, Trump once again brought up this idea. This time, he suggested that NHL icon Wayne Gretzky should “run for Prime Minister of Canada” – which he believes would soon become “Governor of Canada” if Canada were to join the United States.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’ He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

With this statement, however, Donald Trump proved he does not understand how Canada’s government works.

In Canada, the prime minister is not elected by the people in the same way the president is in the United States.

Canadians do not directly elect the Prime Minister, nor does someone simply “run” for Prime Minister. The party that wins the greatest number of seats in the House of Commons forms the federal government, and their party leader then becomes the PM.

Regardless of how popular Gretzky was individually in the country, he wouldn’t simply “win easily” and become Prime Minister as Trump suggests. Instead, it would come down to how many seats in the House of Commons his political party won across the country.

It’s a pretty horrible and embarrassing mistake for Trump to make as it shows he does not know all that much about the country he claims to want to annex into the United States.

