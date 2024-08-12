Yuki Iwamura/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump and Joe Rogan have long held an amicable relationship, especially when the duo appears at UFC events across the country.

But Rogan earned Trump’s ire recently during a podcast in which the right-wing host seemingly endorsed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president in 2024.

“I am a fan. He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said on a recent episode on his podcast. “He’s the only one that doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. But he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

Trump wasted little time in responding to the apparent slight of the wildly popular podcast host.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring???” Trump wrote on Truth Social before adding, “MAGA2024.”

Trump is currently engaged in a bitterly contested election with Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden made the somewhat shocking decision to leave the race before he officially earned his party’s nomination later this month.

Rogan faced brutal pushback from Trump’s fans on social media, and hours later, he walked back his apparent endorsement of Kennedy, though said he’s still personally a fan of the controversial candidate.

“This is me saying that I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence,” he wrote. “I think we could use more of that in this world.”

Rogan also made sure to praise the former president.

“Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American [expletive] things of all time.”

Trump had yet to comment on the reversal as of Friday night.

[New York Times]