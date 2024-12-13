Syndication: USA TODAY

United States President-elect Donald Trump is a prolific golfer with strong ties to the sport, owning several prestigious golf courses across the world that have hosted elite competitions for both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He’s also prone to mix his passion for golf with his political career as he did this week when he delivered a brutal message to Hamas.

This month, Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. welcomed Judith Raanan – a dual Israeli American citizen who, with her daughter, became the first hostages freed by Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks – to be the guest of honor at their annual golf fundraiser. The organizers hoped that the event would allow her the opportunity to meet with Trump, and he made it happen.

According to a report from Jewish Insider, Donald Trump made an appearance at the event and met with Raanan after he finished playing a round of golf himself.

“After he finished a round of golf, Trump came to visit the nearly 100 Chabad golfers, according to the Viglers. Raanan presented him with a painting of the biblical King David’s mother that she created after returning from Gaza, and shared the story of her time in captivity,” the outlet reported.

After listening to Raanan’s story, Trump took the opportunity to call out Hamas.

“They’re monsters, aren’t they?” Trump said, according to Jewish Insider.

Trump was then presented with an award for him to give to Raanan.

“In recognition of her strength, resilience and faith, and in gratitude to God Almighty, for protecting and rescuing her along with her beautiful daughter,” the award’s inscription read.

Trump went on to say that he and the United States are “working very hard” to secure the return of the remaining hostages.

“We’re working very hard to get the hostages back,” Trump said. “And as you know, Jan. 20 is a very big day.”

Clearly, Trump is a fan of mixing golf with politics.

