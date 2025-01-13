Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump is an enthusiastic golfer with a history of sharing some highly questionable golf scores. Once again, he finds himself embroiled in controversy over a seemingly impossible golf score.

Over the weekend, Canadian politician and businessman Kevin O’Leary spent time with United States President-Elect Donald Trump at his golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida. O’Leary posted on social media, expressing gratitude for Trump’s hospitality and making a highly dubious claim about his golf game.

O’Leary audaciously declared that Trump shot a 68.

“Great day with the President. A gracious host. And, he shot a 68! My recommendation, try the Trump Burger!” O’Leary shared in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Trump’s course, a score of 68 would be difficult even for elite professional golfers. It’s completely unbelievable that Trump – an elderly, 78-year-old amateur golfer who is also overweight – could casually achieve a score that would rival PGA Tour stars.

Needless to say, this was clearly a lie from O’Leary about Trump’s golf game, but it wasn’t exactly fooling anyone as the social media world expressed their outrage at the comments.

“No freaking way he shot a 68,” one user commented on X.

“It’s absolutely incredible that this idiot thinks we will believe that Trump shot a 68. The only way he shoots a 68 is if every 50-foot putt becomes a gimme,” someone else added.

“Absolutely zero chance Trump shot a 68,” another comment read.

“68 My [Behind],” another person responded.

“I can shoot a 68 for nine holes too,” one user joked.

“There’s not a world in the entire Marvel multiverse where I believe Trump shot a real 68,” another remarked.

“Sure, Trump shot 68 and I hit four home runs today too,” quipped another.

“If you’re going to lie about a golf score, at least make it believable,” someone pointed out.

This is hardly the first time Trump has been at the center of skepticism over a totally unrealistic golf claim. A few years ago, Trump claimed to have shot a 67 at his Bedminster course, a score that was notably eight strokes better than Phil Mickelson’s on the same course just two weeks prior.