Sarah Yenesel/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump is always in the headlines for one reason or another. A lot of what is getting the President-elect in the headlines these days are his plans for when he returns to office in January.

That’s the case again as he’s announced a rather bizarre plan.

This time Trump has announced that he wants to change the name of a mountain. At a Turning Point USA convention in Phoenix, Trump announced that he’d change the name of a 20,000-foot mountain in Denali National Park.

Former President Barack Obama changed the mountain’s name from Mount McKinley to Mount Denali, but Trump clearly isn’t content with the status quo.

“William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States … the vast sums of money that he brought into our country,” Trump said at the convention, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

“The person really who got us the money that President Theodore Roosevelt used to build the Panama Canal and a lot of other things. McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president. They took his name off Mount McKinley, right? That’s what they do to people. … But President McKinley was the president that was responsible for creating a vast sum of money in the United States that Teddy Roosevelt then spent.

“So let’s say that they were both excellent presidents, but McKinley did that, and that’s one of the reasons that we’re going to bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it. I think he deserves it. There are lots of things we can name, but I think he deserves it. That was not very gracious to somebody that did a good job.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump follows through with his plan.

