Several United States sports leagues include at least one team from Canada, with the NBA and MLB each boasting one Canadian team and MLS and the NHL having several teams from Canada. The United States and Canada have been known to collaborate in that way with the two nations working together peacefully. However, if United States President-Elect Donald Trump gets his way, Canada will become simply another part of the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern about Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canadian imports, suggesting that the move would tank Canada’s economy. Apparently, Trump has a plan to solve that – to add Canada to the United States.

According to a report from Fox News, Donald Trump suggested that Canada could become the 51st state in the United States and that Trudeau could be the governor.

“Trudeau told Trump he cannot levy the tariff because it would kill the Canadian economy completely. Trump replied – asking, so your country can’t survive unless it’s ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?” Fox News reported.

“Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, sources told Fox News.”

Fox reports that Trump suggested Trudeau could be the governor of Canada.

“Sources told Fox News someone at the table chimed in and advised Trump that Canada would be a very liberal state, which received even more laughter. Trump suggested that Canada could possibly become two states: a conservative and a liberal one,” Fox reported.

“He told Trudeau that if he cannot handle his list of demands without ripping the U.S. off in trade, maybe Canada should really become a state or two and Trudeau could become a governor.”

Needless to say, this is an absolutely insane proposal from Trump, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“It’s like we have a third grader as our next president. Bless the few who kept him in control last time, but we are so [screwed] this time with how he is stacking his cabinet. He may well ruin the world’s economy,” one person wrote on X.

“Who said Trump never thinks big!” another person added.

“This is bad for trump because Canada is full of anti trumpers,” someone welse wrote.

“That would wreck the GOP’s chance of winning the popular vote and harder to win the electoral college. Dumb idea for a Republican President,” another person said.

“Trump ridicules Trudeau,” someone else added.

Obviously, this plan would likely make things much easier for the various sports leagues, but it does not seem all that likely, either.

