Spencer Platt/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Donald Trump can’t seem to miss right now. Trump has taken the sports world by storm, with his viral “Donald Dance” being performed by tons of athletes as a celebration.

Still, Trump’s first and foremost priority is his duty as the Commander in Chief, which he seems to be taking seriously. On Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to wish the nation a Happy Thanksgiving, but not without letting liberals and democrats know how he feels about them.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the President-elect’s message on social media.

“Thank you for this message of unity and patriotism, sir. Another great President, Ben Franklin, held hands with Christopher Columbus at the first Thanksgiving 300 years ago today,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Nothing more says we are back then Mean Tweets on Thanksgiving. LET’S GO,” one fan added.

“This hit like the good old days,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’ll be interesting to see what the people in the country who didn’t vote for Trump have to say about Trump’s tweet.