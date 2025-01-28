Syndication: USA TODAY

The vast majority of college athletes don’t receive full athletic scholarships. They instead rely on other means of financial assistance to allow them to compete at the collegiate level and further their education. Often this financial aid is given via the federal government.

This aid can come from Pell Grants, need-based grants that help students with extenuating financial circumstances. Olympic athletes also often utilize the Simon Grant, which is a competitive grant for high-performing Team USA athletes with exceptional financial need.

However, the newly inaugurated 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has other things in mind.





“BREAKING: Trump White House orders pause on all federal grants & loans Tens of billions (at minimum) likely affected Huge range of services – state disaster aid; research $ – done via grants Power given to political appointees,” reported the Washington Post’s Jeff Stein on Monday.

Stein followed up his reports on the mass confusion stemming from Trump’s order.

“Nobody knows if this will affect Medicaid payments for tens of millions, student loans, grants to homeless shelters, disaster relief, veterans orgs and scores of other federal functions.”

Another reporter, Ryan Grimm, questioned the legality of Trump’s move.

“This is not legal. It is not within the president’s discretion to block funding that has been appropriated and directed by Congress. The president can veto spending but once it is signed into law, it’s law.”

It’ll be interesting to see what this means not only for athletes but for the millions of Americans affected across the country.