David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Racing legend Danica Patrick most likely won’t be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Patrick recently took to Instagram to re-share a viral post from sports radio host Clay Travis.

“So many Democrat voting women, often married, think Trump is untrustworthy because they believe he slept with side chicks,” the post on Twitter, the social media platform currently marketed as X, read.

“So now they are going to demonstrate how much they hate Trump by voting for the actual side chick, Kamala Harris. It’s honestly amazing.”

The message shared by Patrick didn’t stop there.

“I don’t care who you sleep with. Whatever. But the media has spent eight years telling us Trump allegedly sleeping with Stormy Daniels is a monstrously important aspect of his character and fitness for office. How can they ignore Kamala banging Willie Brown, the married mayor?”

Patrick recently revealed that she leans to the right on most political issues.

“I love this country, and I have lived in other places,” she wrote on Instagram.

Harris is set to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee when the party convenes in Chicago next month for its convention to nominate a candidate.

Harris previously ran for president in 2020 but quit her campaign before amassing a single delegate.

[Danica Patrick Instagram]