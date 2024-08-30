Kamala Harrish Shawn Thew/Pool via USA TODAY.
Former ESPN broadcaster and analyst Dan Dakich sparked outrage on Thursday night for his rather unhinged comments on a televised joint interview of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Dan Dakich took to social media to offer a few shocking and disgusting commentary on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz following the interview.

In one post, Dakich declared that “not one single adult male with a working brain” should cast a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming election against Donald Trump while adding a bizarre comment about male genitalia.

“My God… not one single adult male with a working brain can possible vote for these two – I get ‘women of color’ might.. some demented ‘life long liberal w TDS’ might but not one rational adult male sporting the Great American Penis can vote for these idiots,” Dakich said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Dakich went on to baselessly claim that Kamala Harris was an “Idiot ex hooker.”

Needless to say, these posts quickly sparked outrage on social media as Dakich was called out for his “disgusting” comments.

Dakich and ESPN parted ways back in 2021. He now hosts a podcast for the right-wing sports website OutKick.

