Shawn Thew/Pool via USA TODAY.

Former ESPN broadcaster and analyst Dan Dakich sparked outrage on Thursday night for his rather unhinged comments on a televised joint interview of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Dan Dakich took to social media to offer a few shocking and disgusting commentary on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz following the interview.

In one post, Dakich declared that “not one single adult male with a working brain” should cast a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming election against Donald Trump while adding a bizarre comment about male genitalia.

My God… not one single adult male with a working brain can possible vote for these two

– I get “women of color” might.. some demented “life long liberal w TDS” might but not one rational adult male sporting the Great American Penis can vote for these idiots — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 30, 2024

“My God… not one single adult male with a working brain can possible vote for these two – I get ‘women of color’ might.. some demented ‘life long liberal w TDS’ might but not one rational adult male sporting the Great American Penis can vote for these idiots,” Dakich said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Dakich went on to baselessly claim that Kamala Harris was an “Idiot ex hooker.”

Needless to say, these posts quickly sparked outrage on social media as Dakich was called out for his “disgusting” comments.

Says the idiot ex coach who never managed to get a postseason victory and was barely over .500 in the regular season. — IowaHawkeye07 (@nedbird2003) August 30, 2024

You’re a disgusting sexist — Alphaman'06 (@AntonioTBradley) August 30, 2024

Wow Dan is very desperate to please his plantation owner clay Travis and their daddy Trump. Come out the closest man. — Daniel Dickitch (@danielledckitch) August 30, 2024

You know it was a good interview when DaQich is coping with rapid fire unhinged posts — Benhamian Rhapsody (@BenhamianRhpsdy) August 30, 2024

You keep repeating your ignorant, racist nonsense. It's all you have. Educated people are fleeing Trump in droves. Uneducated bigots love him. — Dave Hochman (@hochman_dave) August 30, 2024

You don’t understand because you’re neither smart enough to comprehend what a horrible leader Trump has proven to be nor do you have a long term view toward what’s best for the overall heath of our country. You support someone who tried to circumvent the constitution. — Shakestirblur (@Shakestirblur) August 30, 2024

Dakich and ESPN parted ways back in 2021. He now hosts a podcast for the right-wing sports website OutKick.

[Dak Dakich]