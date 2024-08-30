Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

It’s safe to say that former ESPN commentator Dan Dakich was not pleased with what he saw from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz during their first joint interview together on Thursday night as he offered some shocking criticism of the two of them, particularly Harris.

In response to the interview, Dan Dakich took to social media to offer a few shocking and frankly disgusting opinions on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

In one post, Dakich declared that “not one single adult male with a working brain” should cast a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming election – adding a strange comment about male genitalia to the end of his post.

My God… not one single adult male with a working brain can possible vote for these two

– I get “women of color” might.. some demented “life long liberal w TDS” might but not one rational adult male sporting the Great American Penis can vote for these idiots — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 30, 2024

“My God… not one single adult male with a working brain can possible vote for these two – I get ‘women of color’ might.. some demented ‘life long liberal w TDS’ might but not one rational adult male sporting the Great American Penis can vote for these idiots,” Dakich said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Dakich went on to baselessly claim that Harris was an “Idiot ex hooker.”

After over a decade as a college basketball analyst with ESPN, Dakich and the network parted ways in 2021. He now has a podcast with right-wing sports outlet OutKick called “Don’t @ Me.”

[Dan Dakich]