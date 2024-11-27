Syndication: Desert Sun

Former Olympic gold medalist and reality superstar Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for Governor of California, and it sounds like she would be eager to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris if it came to that.

According to a report from Asher Notheis of The Washington Examiner, Caitlyn Jenner is “fielding calls” from individuals who would like to see her run for Governor of California in 2026.

“A person with inside knowledge of Jenner’s potential political aspirations confirmed to the Washington Examiner on the basis of anonymity that the former Olympian is fielding calls from people who want to see this gubernatorial run happen and that Jenner is taking these calls seriously,” Notheis wrote this week.

Jenner seemed to confirm the possible gubernatorial run with a post on social media.

“MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN,” she said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

If Jenner does indeed decide to run for governor, there’s a real chance that she could face off against Vice President Kamala Harris.

After losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 election earlier this month, Harris is considering the next steps of her political career and there is a real possibility that she could choose to run for governor in California when Gavin Newsom’s term is up in 2026.

Faced with that possibility, Jenner did not hold back her thoughts on Kamala Harris as she made it very clear that she thinks she would beat her in an election.

“If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her,” Jenner said in a post on X.

This is quite a strong statement from Harris, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“I’d love to see you vs Kamala. You’d win,” one person wrote on X.

“If it’s what you truly want, you should go for it. You’re a great person with a good heart,” another person added.

“This is going to be epic. Harris will take two brutal Ls in a row,” someone else added.

“Yes you would, Caitlin. I hope you run. California is a mess,” another person wrote.

“That would be lovely to watch,” someone else wrote.

“Please run Caitlyn,” another person added.

“Now that is a show I will watch!” someone else said.

We’ll have to see whether or not Harris does indeed decide to run for governor.

