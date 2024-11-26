Syndication: Phoenix

Vice President Kamala Harris was just defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, and it sounds like reality star and former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner thinks she could defeat Harris in an election, too.

This week, Asher Notheis of The Washington Examiner reported that Caitlyn Jenner is “fielding calls” from individuals who would like to see her run for Governor of California in 2026.

“A person with inside knowledge of Jenner’s potential political aspirations confirmed to the Washington Examiner on the basis of anonymity that the former Olympian is fielding calls from people who want to see this gubernatorial run happen and that Jenner is taking these calls seriously,” Notheis wrote this week.

Jenner seemed to confirm this possibility herself in a post on X.

“MAKE CA GREAT AGAIN,” she said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

If Jenner does decide to run for governor, there’s a real chance that she could face off against Kamala Harris.

After losing to Trump, Harris is considering the next steps of her political career and there is a real possibility that she could seek to become the next governor of California when Gavin Newsom’s term is up in 2026.

But that does not seem to be deterring Jenner.

In fact, Jenner wasted no time in calling out the Vice President.

“If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her,” Jenner said in a post on X.

It would certainly be interesting to see how Jenner would fare in an election against Harris, but she certainly sounds confident.

[Washington Examiner, Caitlyn Jenner]