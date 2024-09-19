Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes – the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes – offered her apparent support for Donald Trump on social media, leading Trump to specifically thank her for “so strongly defending me.” But it sounds like she has changed her mind a bit about her public support after Trump made some cruel comments toward her friend Taylor Swift.

Last week, Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, leading Donald Trump to share a post on Truth Social that said simply “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Swift and Brittany Mahomes have become close friends ever since Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. And after Trump’s hateful comments toward Swift, an inside source told The Daily Mail that Brittany Mahomes is now reconsidering publicly supporting Trump.

“She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her,” the source told The Daily Mail.

“This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong. She didn’t mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind,” the source added. “She does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much. This shook her to the core.”

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean she’s completely decided to change her vote. She has just seemingly changed her mind about supporting him public.

“This doesn’t mean she is suddenly voting Kamala. It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly,” the source said.

[The Daily Mail]