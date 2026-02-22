Feb 22, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of the People’s Republic of China poses for a photo with her three medals after the medal ceremony for the women’s skiing halfpipe during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eileen Gu’s halfpipe gold defense in Milan was successful, with the world-class skiing securing the 6th Olympic medal of her career. Shockingly, Gu lost her balance during the first trick of her first run.

Even that couldn’t stop her from winning six medals in six events over her Winter Games career.

“She is ‘Wonder Woman,'” New Zealand’s Mischa Thomas said of Gu’s Herculean showings in the Winter Games.

Gu, 22, was born in America but competes for China, her mother’s home country. She’s already established herself as the most decorated freeskier in the short history of the sport at the Olympics, winning two silvers as well in Milan to add to the two golds and silver she won in the 2022 Beijing Games.

“The reason I love the records so much is that it’s not about man or woman,” Gu said, according to ESPN. “I’m the most decorated freeskier of all time, male or female. … That’s a testament to competitive strength, it’s mental strength. It’s being able to perform under pressure. It has nothing to (do with) if you’re a boy or a girl.”

“Being able to lead the way and pioneer the sport is something I never imagined I’d be able to do,” Gu said. “But I’m really honored and proud that I have.”

Britain’s Zoe Atkin, the defending world champion, had nothing but praise for Gu.

“[Gu] is a really great competitor. She’s a really amazing skier,” said Atkin. “We have an amazing group of skiers as well. I think the level is truly unmatched, and I think that’s really special. I think that makes it really exciting to watch for the next coming years.”