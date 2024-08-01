Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark was not selected to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics this year, and it sounds like that decision caused one former coach not to even watch Team USA compete at the Olympics.

During an appearance on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” on Wednesday, former college basketball coach Seth Greenberg said that he hasn’t watched “one second” of Team USA because it is “uninteresting” without Caitlin Clark.

“I haven’t watched one second of the women’s [basketball team], and I probably would have watched if [Caitlin Clark] was playing,” Greenberg said according to Fox News. “During watching some other Olympic activity this week, they clipped [to] the game against Japan, and some 5-foot-2 player was guarding someone who was a good player. It was uninteresting, to be honest with you. No disrespect, it just wasn’t interesting. It didn’t grab me. Watching women’s gymnastics grabs you. Watching beach volleyball grabs you.”

Greenberg said it would be different if Clark had been playing because he would have tuned in to see her play.

“And if [Clark] played, I probably would have watched just to see what kind of pass she would throw or shoot a logo three,” Greenberg said.

[Fox News]