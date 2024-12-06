Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in a heap of trouble for some time now. Earlier this year Combs was arrested in New York City on some pretty heinous charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy is also facing a litany of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. According to TMZ, one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Combs is from Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Another one Lawd I wonder if this one is gone stick,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Ah, the plot thickens! I just hope she doesn’t ask for child support—going against Diddy sounds like a tough sport. Who needs NHL drama, right?” another fan added.

“Anna Kane stepping into the spotlight with this lawsuit adds another layer of drama. Between Diddy and her past with Evander, this story’s not cooling down anytime soon,” another fan added.

“How would they know her age if she was at a lounge? So she lied to get in the venue. She lied about an abortion and now she’s lying about being assaulted. This lady is the real can’t stop won’t stop,” another person who isn’t buying the lawsuit added.

It’ll be interesting to see how this saga ends.