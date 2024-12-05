Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys season has seemingly gone wrong in every which way. Dallas is 5-7 in a season they expected to compete for a Super Bowl and has dealt with a litany of injuries to its stars all season, including a season-ending hamstring injury to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Now, another Cowboys star has gone down, and he may never return again according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“season-ending surgery for (Cowboys) G Zack Martin, one of the best lineman of his generation who now will strongly consider retirement as his next move,” reported Rapoport on Thursday.

Our full story on the season-ending surgery for #Cowboys G Zack Martin, one of the best lineman of his generation who now will strongly consider retirement as his next move. https://t.co/YA4zYkOoU7https://t.co/YA4zYkOoU7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the devastating news on social media.

“7x first team all pro, 9x pro bowl.. you did it man. Retire and just enjoy your time with family now,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Seems like retirement is the best option at this point,” another fan added.

“Jerry Jones needs to remove himself respectfully. This stuff really been since Jimmy Johnson and never landed,” one fan who can’t believe how awfully the Cowboys season has gone wrote.

“He was elite in his entire career. This year, he looked like a shell of himself. He played with a back injury and other injuries. Dallas once had the best OL for a few years and it fell apart due to injuries/retirements. It’s much more difficult to maintain the top spot,” one fan added.

If this is it for Martin, he has nothing to be ashamed of throughout a stellar career.