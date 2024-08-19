Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the preseason, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been holding an apparent opt-in as he has attended practice with the team while not actually participating in practice, presumably seeking a new contract from the team. Last week, however, Chase was absent from practice altogether, but Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not willing to indicate whether that absence was excused or unexcused.

According to a report from Cincinnati Bengals beat writer Ben Baby of ESPN, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor refused to give any details about why Ja’Marr Chase was absent from practice last week.

“Bengals coach Zac Taylor declines to say whether WR Ja’Marr Chase’s absence last week was excused or unexcused. Taylor said he’s said all he has to say about the situation,” Baby said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the league throughout his first three seasons. He is currently heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension. The team has already picked up his fifth-year option to keep him on the roster past this season, but both sides clearly want to sign him to a long-term deal.

