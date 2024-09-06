Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs upgraded their offense in a major way this offseason by drafting Xavier Worthy from Texas. The speedster became a no-brainer first-round pick after he shattered the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in history. But even though he might fill a similar role that Tyreek Hill filled with the Chiefs, it sounds like he’s avoiding those comparisons.

Now Mahomes has a lethal weapon as he heads into the season looking for his third Super Bowl ring. Next to weapons like tight end Travis Kelce, Worthy figures to be a big part of the equation. In his final year at Texas, Worthy tallied 73 receptions for 969 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The rookie recently sat down with The Spun to talk about his upcoming season and was asked how he felt about being compared to Tyreek Hill, a former Chiefs wide receiver known for his blazing speed.

“I just ignore the expectations. At the end of the day, I need to be Xavier Worthy. If I do that, I’ll be just fine. I don’t think putting name tags on players is a great thing. I just handle my business the way it needs to be handled.”

Worthy put his speed on display during the team’s season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, scoring two touchdowns.

