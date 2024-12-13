Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s time as a member of the Miami Dolphins is coming to an end.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dolphins and Beckham have mutually agreed to part ways, with the team releasing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“The #Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources,” Pelissero posted to X. “Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday.”

The #Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources. Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday. pic.twitter.com/kR1eEDyA1S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2024

Once considered one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, Beckham has seen his production slip since suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the 2021 season.

After sitting out the entirety of the 2022 season while recovering, he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 campaign. Appearing in 14 regular-season games with the Ravens, the former LSU star tallied 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns — career-lows for a season in which he appeared in at least 10 games.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins. After missing the first month of the season while on the physically unable to perform list, he appeared in nine games with Miami, recording just nine catches for 55 yards.

With his underwhelming time with the Dolphins now having come to a close, the 32-year-old will now look for the next opportunity of his career.

Following the news of Beckham and Miami parting ways, many took to social media to react.

Most overrated, overpaid athlete of the last 20 years https://t.co/EVeIJV9Nov — Nick Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) December 13, 2024

Has dad posted a reel yet? https://t.co/Y0Q8wVqEdB — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 13, 2024

Hasn’t done much in 2024 but if you get the level of performance he had in 2023 in Baltimore then he elevates the floor of any playoff team’s receiving room. https://t.co/KcwOu0PNgA — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) December 13, 2024

This makes a ton of sense because of the emergence of Malik Washington and the return of Grant Dubose, who helps Miami on special teams. Now there is a roster spot open for Bradley Chubb. https://t.co/rOYCmvz9vS — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 13, 2024

[Tom Pelissero on X]