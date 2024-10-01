Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennesee Titans are off to a putrid start behind their young quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans recorded their first win of the season on Monday night when they defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-12, but Will Levis left the game early with an injury. Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph stepped in after Levis’s departure and looked like he was an improvement for the offense. Most notably, Rudolph didn’t turn the ball over, a problem that has plagued Levis’s season.

But it doesn’t look like the Titans are turning away from Levis if he’s healthy. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Titans head coach made it “clear” after the game that if he’s healthy enough to go, Levis will be the starting quarterback.

Fans reacted to the surprising announcement online.

“Mason Rudolph led the team to their first win so they’ll go back to a struggling Levis. Makes sense,” one fan said on Twitter.

“He’s young, so ups and downs are expected. The Titans aren’t playing for much this year anyway—might as well let him stay in and gain experience,” someone added.

“Mason Rudolph is 10x the quarterback that will levis will ever be, a fan wrote.

“Terrible decision, coach,” someone said.

It’s clear the Titans want to see what they have in their young quarterback, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll keep getting the nod if he can’t protect the ball.

