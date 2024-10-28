Jets QB Aaron Rodgers exits the field after being defeated by the Patriots. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are Jets-ing and it wouldn’t appear it’s just one factor to blame.

It came down to just inches on Sunday when the team ultimately fell to the New England Patriots, 25-22, to lose their fifth consecutive game. During the postgame interview, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich offered a couple of reasons why the team lost … again.

“We talk about being at our best when our best is required and that was not it,” Ulbrich said, via NewYorkJets.com. “That’s on coaching, first of all, and then second, we’ve got to execute, and we did not execute in critical moments. We say that’s not who we are, but it’s who we are until we demonstrate otherwise.”

It’s all about those high-leverage situations. In every aspect. Defensively, the team couldn’t handle Patriots backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He put up a game-winning drive to put the team inside the 10. He didn’t get a touchdown after coming off the bench but made impressive plays against the Jets D.

Jacoby Brissett with one of the best throws this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/bThimkBS1P — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 27, 2024

Ulbrich was the team’s defensive coordinator before taking over as the interim head coach.

Many want to blame Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers because it’s easier after all the shifting and drama heading into the season. And while he is the signal caller, that’s not the only responsibility Rodgers possesses.

“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play defense, I understand that, but when you look at them, they’re bereft of leadership, they don’t have it,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Monday. “They’re discombobulated, they’re disorganized, especially on the offensive side of the ball. How in God’s name, fellas, do you start out the game — if I’m remembering correctly, I had to read this twice — am I correct saying the New York Jets used their three first-half timeouts in the first quarter?”

Yes, they did — after running just 10 plays.

So being disorganized is fair to say.

As far as strength of schedule, eh — there isn’t a lot of faith there, either. Ross Tucker stopped by The Dan Patrick Show and really let the team have it.

“The Jets are done. I don’t care about their schedule moving forward. This is going to be one of the more interesting teardowns that we’ve ever seen… Theoretically, they can got 8-1 in their last 9 games and go 10-7, make the playoffs. That’s not happening.”

“The Jets are done. I don’t care about their schedule moving forward. This is going to be one of the more interesting tear downs that we’ve ever seen… Theoretically they can got 8-1 in their last 9 games and go 10-7, make the playoffs,” Tucker said. “That’s not happening.” –@RossTuckerNFL pic.twitter.com/c3MadXGtRV — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 28, 2024

There’s also finger pointing at the owner, which is the case when teams plummet.

Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh, and you could argue it was the right call as there were high expectations, but on the other side of the argument, seemed drastic.

Unfortunately, it’s been said that Johnson has a tendency to be chronically online and listens to what fans have to say on Twitter/X. Brian Costello, who covers the New York Jets for the New York Post, said the loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings was especially difficult as Johnson is the former United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wrote that Johnson is to blame. Period. “And there isn’t a damn thing fans can do about it,” he said.

“The proof is in the performance, or lack thereof,” Florio wrote. “The team stinks. They keep losing. The wheels are coming off. The plane is in a nosedive.”

